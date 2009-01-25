Dakota Voice is based in Rapid City, South Dakota and features contributors from around the country. Dakota Voice examines local, state, national and world issues of interest to conservatives and Christians.

Dakota Voice, formerly The Bird, was established in 2005 with a print newspaper and online version. The print version of Dakota Voice had subscribers in over 90 South Dakota towns and was offered in dozens of churches and businesses around the state. The website sees visitors each month from all around the world. In 2007, Dakota Voice became exclusively online with the website and blog. You can also subscribe by Kindle.

Dakota Voice brings news and commentary of interest to conservatives and Christians. While most news sites see events through a secular worldview, Dakota Voice strives to maintain a biblical, Christian worldview. Whether the topic is religious or political, we seek to bring you information and insight without the taint of liberal bias which dominates most of the information market today.

We strive ever to live up to and live out the wisdom of Proverbs 26:4-5.

Bob Ellis

Owner, Dakota Voice

Ezekiel 3:17 “I have made you a watchman for the house of Israel; so hear the word I speak and give them warning from me.”

2 Corinthians 10:5 “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”

Colossians 2:4 “I tell you this so that no one may deceive you by fine-sounding arguments.”

CONTACT DAKOTA VOICE…

Dakota Voice, LLC



Email:

[wpcf]