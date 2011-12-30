SD Secretary of State Unveils New Online Lobbyist Registration System

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 30, 2011

Secretary of State Jason Gant unveiled the new on-line lobbyist registration and reporting system to all of South Dakota today.

“I am very pleased at the progress we continue to make in transforming the office,” Gant said. “With our new “EZ Lobby system, lobbyists and their employers will be able to register for the 2012 session and complete their registration payments on-line. There are other new capabilities being added that will improve the ability of citizens to review lobbyist expense reports.”

“Moving from paper forms to compiling the information electronically will not only save tax dollars, but it’s a key part of our ‘open drawer policy,’ as we continue to move paper documentation to the Internet.”

Gant noted, “The on-line registration is also paired with regulatory changes meant to reform practices that had been in place for decades, while not increasing the lobbyist registration fee. “

“The EZ Lobby system joins our recently unveiled on-line campaign finance system, as well as the conversion of our corporate annual report filing system to an on-line system. All of these actions have helped my office to save taxpayer dollars, both in the immediate short term by reducing our postage expenses, as well as by reducing our long term expenses in record storage, and other factors,” Gant said. “The best part is we are only getting started.”