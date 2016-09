SD Governor’s Clemency and Commutations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2011

PIERRE, S.D. – As recommended by the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles, Gov. Dennis Daugaard has granted executive clemency to the following individuals:

Name Pardoned Crime County Sentence Date Antijunti, Brock Alan 3 DUIs, 1 felony, 2 misdemeanors Hand, Stanley, Hughes August 19, 1996;December 9, 1996; March 29, 1999 Malfero, Ryan Anthony Possession of a controlled substance Minnehaha November 27, 1995 Moore, Mark Curtis Distribution of cocaine Codington November 22, 1989 Lowe, Scott Jay DUI-Felony Codington February 22,1995 Charger, Larry Lee Burglary 3rd degree Dewey April 22, 1964 Rodney,Walter J. Distribution of a controlled substance Beadle September 27, 1984 Spicer, John W. D.W.I third offense Marshall July 18, 1997 Twite, Joshua Possession of controlled substance Clay February 28, 1997 Kleinsasser, Kenneth Driving while under the influence 3rd offense -felony Codington January 3, 1996 Schaeffer, Faith Petrik Petty theft 2nd degree Davison October 24, 2002 Foxhoven, David Petty theft Yankton December 23, 1985 Berry, Mathew Petty theft; display/possess altered I.D. Clay November 10, 1999;April 18, 2000 Egeland, Lisa (Slater) Grand theft, felony; Forgery, Felony (two separate counts) Lawrence,Meade January 6, 2005;October 20, 2005; October 24, 2005 Ronneberg, Chie Domestic Violence, Simple Assault Pennington September 14, 2007 Groos, Darin E. Simple assault Minnehaha September 30, 1991 Harris, Sarah Marie 2 counts ingesting substances, possession of drug paraphernalia Brookings, Lincoln January 31, 2005;April 27, 2005; February 13, 2006

Gov. Daugaard has commuted the sentences of the following individuals: