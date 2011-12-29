Publication on Crime in South Dakota Released

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE : Thursday, December 29, 2011

CONTACT: Sara Rabern, (605) 773-3215

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley released today the Crime in South Dakota 2010 report. This report is compiled by the Attorney General’s Criminal Statistical Analysis Center (SAC). The SAC Unit is the primary clearinghouse for criminal justice statistical data for South Dakota.

“The Criminal Statistical Analysis Center and the participating law enforcement agencies have again provided important crime reporting information for identifying trends in criminal activity to assist in crime prevention and enforcement efforts across South Dakota,” said Jackley. “These criminal statistics demonstrate the work load and commitment of South Dakota’s law enforcement to protect our communities.”

South Dakota law enforcement agencies reported a total of 31,801 arrests involving 54,340 offenses in 2010. The more serious offenses included a total of 13,562 arrests and include the following: homicide/negligent manslaughter-11, sex offenses-121, assault-4,233, larceny/theft-3,117, fraud-363, drug/narcotic-3,949, gambling-1, prostitution-23, kidnapping-15, robbery-51, arson-16, burglary-407, motor vehicle theft-125, counterfeiting-171, embezzlement-35, stolen property-79, destruction of property-638, pornography/obscene material-23 and weapon law violations-184. Less serious offenses totaled 18,239 arrestees, include the following, but not limited to DUI-5,776, liquor law violations-6,061 and disorderly conduct-1,977.

Some examples of the South Dakota numbers included a decrease of 11.7% in DUI arrests and more than $18 million worth of property loss reported.

You can obtain a copy of this year’s Crime in South Dakota report from our website at http://dci.sd.gov/Operations/CriminalStatisticalAnalysisCenter/CrimeinSouthDakota.aspx