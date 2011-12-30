Occupy Wall Street Hypocrisy

This video is a great primer on the hypocrisy of the Occupy Wall Street movement.

It’s the same hypocrisy the Left has been promoting for decades, and it stinks just as bad (well, maybe worse from these unwashed modern-day hippies) as it ever did from the “respectable” mainline socialists in the Democrat Party.

Remember it well, America, and keep it firmly fixed in your mental vision as we enter election year 2012. We have a country to save from these narcissistic maggots.