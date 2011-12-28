2012 Restoration Rally Planned for SD Capitol

By on December 28th, 2011

A scene from the 2011 Restoration Rally at the Capitol Rotunda in Pierre, South Dakota

I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. (1 Timothy 2:1-2)

Join us for the RESTORATION RALLY

Where: Pierre, SD in the Capitol Rotunda

When: Tuesday, January 10, 2012 (Opening day of the State Legislative Session.)

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon (Central Standard Time)

MAKE PLANS TO JOIN US

Who: Believers committed to restoring the Godly principles of our Founding Fathers in our government.

What: Scheduled prayer by Pastors and Christian leaders. Join us as we pray together for our Leaders, our Government, our State and our Country.

Why: To stand together, asking Almighty God to intervene on our behalf and bring RESTORATION to our land.

How: Bus transportation is available from Rapid City to Pierre.

Transportation Cost: A Free Will Donation. (Suggested $20.00 per person). For transportation details and reservations, please call (605)716-7020 ext. 201 or email [email protected]

Sponsored By: Life and Liberty Group

2 Responses to “2012 Restoration Rally Planned for SD Capitol”

  1. Stacey Nelson
    December 28, 2011 at 9:12 am |

    I hope folks will find it in their busy schedule to make the trip.  Please know that it is greatly appreciated by their public servants.  Thank you for doing this.  God bless!

  2. Bob Ellis
    December 28, 2011 at 9:33 am |

    I won’t be able to make it this year, but I thoroughly enjoyed it last year. Many legislators may have their own agenda as their primary goal, but many others sincerely want to do the right thing. If I was one of those, I know I’d appreciate all the prayers and divine help I could get.

