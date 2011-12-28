2012 Restoration Rally Planned for SD Capitol

I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. (1 Timothy 2:1-2)

Join us for the RESTORATION RALLY

Where: Pierre, SD in the Capitol Rotunda

When: Tuesday, January 10, 2012 (Opening day of the State Legislative Session.)

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon (Central Standard Time)

MAKE PLANS TO JOIN US

Who: Believers committed to restoring the Godly principles of our Founding Fathers in our government.

What: Scheduled prayer by Pastors and Christian leaders. Join us as we pray together for our Leaders, our Government, our State and our Country.

Why: To stand together, asking Almighty God to intervene on our behalf and bring RESTORATION to our land.

How: Bus transportation is available from Rapid City to Pierre.

Transportation Cost: A Free Will Donation. (Suggested $20.00 per person). For transportation details and reservations, please call (605)716-7020 ext. 201 or email [email protected]

Sponsored By: Life and Liberty Group