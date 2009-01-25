About DV
Dakota Voice is based in Rapid City, South Dakota and features contributors from around the country. Dakota Voice examines local, state, national and world issues of interest to conservatives and Christians.
Dakota Voice, formerly The Bird, was established in 2005 with a print newspaper and online version. The print version of Dakota Voice had subscribers in over 90 South Dakota towns and was offered in dozens of churches and businesses around the state. The website sees visitors each month from all around the world. In 2007, Dakota Voice became exclusively online with the website and blog. You can also subscribe by Kindle.
Dakota Voice brings news and commentary of interest to conservatives and Christians. While most news sites see events through a secular worldview, Dakota Voice strives to maintain a biblical, Christian worldview. Whether the topic is religious or political, we seek to bring you information and insight without the taint of liberal bias which dominates most of the information market today.
We strive ever to live up to and live out the wisdom of Proverbs 26:4-5.
Bob Ellis
Owner, Dakota Voice
Ezekiel 3:17 “I have made you a watchman for the house of Israel; so hear the word I speak and give them warning from me.”
2 Corinthians 10:5 “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”
Colossians 2:4 “I tell you this so that no one may deceive you by fine-sounding arguments.”
CONTACT DAKOTA VOICE…
Dakota Voice, LLC
Email:
12 Responses to “About DV”
“Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!’”
Bob,
I was browsing through http://www.skeptic.com and came across your blog, Dawkins the Firebreathing Baptist. I have been searching for over a year now for some intellegent arguements for religion against naturalism/materialism. Evolutionary theory seems to be the lightning rod for these discussions.
I have read books by John F. Haught, Lee Strobel, David Marshall and others, and I have still not found a rational discussion between the two sides (I am even open to accepting that there may be other ways to finding the truth than rationality, but I would need some evidence for it).
What do you say to an intellegent mind that cannot see a place for the Christian God or any other God in the universe?
Thank you
Robert Young
Mr Ellis,
you and traded emails a year ago or so. I work for “Spirit of the Plains Magazine.”
I am starting a web site http://www.truthyankton.com , it’s brand new and not even close to completion.
I’ve been reading Dakota Voice for quite some time and am encouraged by your willingness to take a stand for the truth.
I have no intentions to take the “Yankton truth” site to your level. But felt a site was needed that may be found by anyone searching for information in the Yankton area.
My question, will you allow me to link to some of your news items as long as I give your site credit?
I will also be making a link page in which Dakota Voice will be one of the first ones listed.
Thank you for your consideration.
If you want to email me direct that would be good
God Bless
Hello,
My name is Shirley RIggs and I am trying to reach Carrie Hutchens concerning a recent report she did on my story. Please forward my website address to her, as she can contact me there.
Thank you, Shirley Riggs
http://www.onemothersvoice.org
How really great it was to see your coverage of the Tax Protest in Indianapolis. I was there at the event and have to say it was the best event I ever attended at that location, far surpassing the address by Robert Kennedy in 1968 when I was a mere 26 years old. I was born in Indianapolis as was my daughter, Anne Coyner and and my now 40 year old son, Karl, who is a resident of Rapid City, SD with his wife Kari and sons Miles and Wyatt.
The atmosphere at the event was the best combination of the Fourth of July, the pre-race festivities of our Indianapolis 500 and the Colts Superbowl win celebrations. It was jubilant with smiles and optimism in abundance. I believe we all went away from this event feeling that there was a fresh wind stirring for responsible governance. Time will tell.
Of the many speakers regaling the Indianapolis crowd with images of optimism, patriotism, and the wonders of the free market system there was one whom you hopefully will be hearing many great thing in the near future. His name is Greg Garrison. He is an Indianapolis attorney of nationwide status and a has a statewide conservative talk radio show on WIBC 93.1 FM. You heard it here first.
Fred Jungclaus
Martinsville, Indiana
This is what the president actually said. You need to print a correction and/or retraction.
From Fox News’ transcript of Obama’s July 7 interview with Garrett, with the portions of Obama’s answer Hannity omitted in bold:
GARRETT: In your speech this morning, you said the Cold War reached its conclusion because of the actions of many nations over many years. Mr. President, are the Russian sensitivities so fragile that you can’t say the Cold War was won? The West won it? And it was led by a combination of Democratic and Republican American presidents?
OBAMA: Well, listen, the — I think that you just cut out Lech Walesa and the Poles. You just cut out Havel and the Czechs. There were a whole bunch of people throughout Eastern Europe who showed enormous courage.
And I think that it is very important in this part of the world to acknowledge the degree to which people struggled for their own freedom. I’m very proud of the traditions of Democratic and Republican presidents to lift the Iron Curtain.
But, you know, we don’t have to diminish other people in order to recognize our role in that history.